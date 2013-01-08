Intel announces low cost, powerful phone for developing countries

Why should the developed world have all the good phones, asks Intel. Well, perhaps it didn't, but with its new range of low-cost handsets, it is targeting those in the developing world with phones that offer a full Android experience, but without the crippling cost that many of us are used to paying.

The handsets are built around Intel's Atom processors, specifically the Lexington range, which is more technically known as the Z2420 processor. The power is modest though, and these are single-core processors with 1.2GHz and hyperthreading and a 320 x 240 resolution screen.

What is incredibly useful though, is the presence of dual-SIM sockets and full 22mbps HSPA+ radios. This means that, while the phone itself might be a little slow, its ability to access the internet is most certainly not. For countries across Africa, say, this is great because they lack a fixed-line infrastructure, but this could help deliver quick internet access via mobile phones.

Acer, Lava International and Safaricom are down to produce handsets from this Intel reference design spec, but this phone could soon be winging its way to places such as India, China and African countries. And to be honest, we'd kind of like to see it appear in the UK too. After all, there's nothing wrong with sensibly priced handsets, especially if you don't have the desire or finance to cough up for a premium phone.