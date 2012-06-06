Intel Wireless Charging: Wireless Phone to Ultrabook charging
Intel has demoed a new feature of the company’s Ultrabooks at Computex in Taipei that will let users wirelessly charge their phone from their laptop.
Intel claims to be able to deliver up to 3 Watts of power via the system, which is more than enough to charge most mobile devices.
Shown at the Intel stand with an Acer Aspire Ultrabook and Android phone, users will get a message on the laptop’s screen and an audible ping from your phone to let you know it is charging.
We’re not sure if this is a must-have feature or not, but at least it means that you’ll never have to worry about forgetting your charger or USB cable.
Expect to have to carry your Ultrabook charger with you if you now plan on powering two devices from the one battery.
