Hyundai Dolphin phone debuts

Hyundai Dolphin phone debuts
Can you hear the sound of the dolphins? Well that's the hope of Hyundai with the MB-490i dolphin phone announced at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

The new phone, which takes design aspiration from, you guessed it, a dolphin will feature dolphins on the casing and in the specially designed user interface.

Why?

"Everyone likes dolphins", a spokesman for the company told Pocket-lint as if we should know that already.

On the tech specs side of things - they are important even to dolphin fans don't you know - you get tri-band connectivity, a WQVGA touchscreen display, external memory, FM radio, Bluetooth 2.0 and sound provided by Yamaha.

No date as to when this will hit the UK, however the company has confirmed that you will be able to get it here.

