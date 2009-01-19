Hyundai Mobile to launch in the UK

Hyundai has entered the UK's mobile phone market with the launch of Hyundai Mobile UK.

Following success in Hungary, Slovenia and Germany, Hyundai Mobile, that will be based in Oxfordshire, says it aims to reach a market share of 3-5% within five years.

"Hyundai is one of the five biggest car manufacturers and is ranked 72nd in the world's most valuable brands, which is bound to provide a positive image transfer to Hyundai mobiles", said Norbert Winkler, the CEO of Hyundai Mobile Europe.

The company says it focuses on "innovations, niche products and mobiles for a broad, price-conscious target group".

Ten to 15 handsets are planned to launch across Hyundai's "Basic", "Music", "Lifestyle", "Innovation" and "Business" product lines with devices, including Windows Mobile business handsets, due for launch in the first half of 2009.

Hyundai will have a stand at the Mobile World Congress event in February that Pocket-lint will be attending, so we'll bring you more then.

