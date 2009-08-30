  1. Home
3 MiFi mobile Wi-Fi service priced and dated

3, has confirmed the pricing and availability of its new Mobile Wi-Fi service it announced at the beginning of August as it hopes to entice users away from home broadband.

The new Mobile Wi-Fi, the service allows you to create your own mobile Wi-Fi connection and connect a range of devices to the internet without the need of wires, will be available via telesales and online at www.three.co.uk from Thursday 17th September, and in 3 Stores across the country from Friday 18th September.

The company will offer two price plans hoping to appeal to both contract and pay as you go customers.

The ‘Broadband 5GB 1 month’ is a contract offering that sees you buy the modem for £69.99 and includes 5GB of data at £15 a month.

The alternative is to pay £99.99 up front and get 3GB worth of data in the price that can be used over a 3 month period before continuing on a pay-as-you-go basis.

Mobile Wi-Fi, also known as MiFi, is a new service from 3, which connects to 3’s network allowing you to create your own mobile Wi-Fi connection.

