  3 cuts more off the cost of mobile broadband

3 is now claiming to offer its most competitive mobile broadband deal to customers ever by reducing the price of its Pay As You Go USB modems - or "dongles" if you prefer.

The cost of a 3 dongle is now £49.99 - a saving of £50 on the original price point - or down from £69.99 the last time they cut the prices.

The new retail price for the black and green ZTE Dongle and the Huawei E220 Dongles is available in-store, from www.three.co.uk and by calling 0800 358 7278 from 1 May.

With the current Pay As You Go price plan customers can get a 1GB data allowance with a £10 add-on, 3GB with a £15 add-on and 7GB with a £25 add-on. Each add-on lasts for 30 days.

