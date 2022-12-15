Huawei could be set to announce not one, but two new phones in March of 2023 with the Mate 60 series and P60 series rumoured to be released together.

That would be a new approach for Huawei which normally ships the two lineups months apart. However, it's thought that the company is getting ready to announce them simultaneously. But previous hopes that the phones could use Huawei's in-house chips look to be dashed, with rumours now pointing to the company borrowing from Qualcomm instead.

One leaker claims that the Mate 60 series will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip beating at its heart, with codename SM8525 being used. It's also thought that the device will be a 4G phone, meaning there will be no high-speed cellular connectivity here.

Things could be even worse for the P60 series, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 expected to be used here. Again, 4G-only is to be expected which may or may not make a big difference to people's buying choices. Whether 5G has been a big improvement for most is a matter for debate, but there is no doubt that lacking 5G does immediately make any new phone feel dated.

If Huawei does indeed intend to announce these two lineups in March we should surely expect to hear more about them soon enough - after all, leaks are difficult to stop.