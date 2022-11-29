Huawei's Mate X3 might be a return to form and could launch soon

(Pocket-lint) - The next foldable phone to come from Huawei might be a flagship device, offering an internal screen and more - and it might arrive soon, too.

The most recent foldable to come out of Huawei was the Mate Xs 2 featuring a display on the outside rather than the more usual internal configuration. That meant for an interesting look, but some were concerned about whether that screen could get damaged. The next foldable from Huawei is expected to be a return to the Mate X2 blueprint, with a new rumour claiming it will arrive sooner than you might have expected.

Weibo account of Wangzai Knows Everything claims that the device will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, meaning it will also fold with the screen on the inside - presumably with a smaller one on the outside, too. What's more, the same leaker claims that the tablet is now in the mass-production-ready stage, meaning it's prototyped and all set for production.

To that end, it's thought that the current prototype is being handed to other departments inside Huawei, suggesting that an official announcement might not be too far out.

As for what will be on the inside, it's thought that a 4G-only version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be used. While that might lose out on 5G connectivity, we still expect it to be nice and fast.

Still, if the Hauwei Mate X3 is going to launch soon, we still don't know exactly how soon that might be. It's time to keep those ears to the ground and fingers crossed if you're a fan of foldable phones.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.