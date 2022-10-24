The Huawei P50 Pocket S is official and it's coming soon

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has confirmed that a new version of its Huawei P50 Pocket is coming to China, and it's going to be announced very soon indeed.

The follow-up to the original P50 Pocket, we'd already been hearing that Huawei was working on something new but we didn't know that much about it. In reality, we don't know all that much about it now - but we do know what it will be called and when it will be officially unveiled.

We know some colours, too.

Starting with the name - Huawei is calling this thing the P50 Pocket S which has a ring to it. We also know that Huawei intends to announce it on 2 November, 2022 in its home market of China. As for those colours, it sounds like we can look forward to as many as six of them to choose from; black, blue, pink, white, green, and yellow. That's a lot, and it's fair to say that most people should be able to find one to suit their taste.

As mentioned, there isn't a whole lot that we know about this thing but rumors have it coming with a 120Hz OLED foldable display on the inside and no secondary display at all. We're also expecting this to be an affordable foldable given the Qualcomm Snapdragon SD778G chip that is rumoured to power this thing. As a result, talk of a starting price of 4,999 Yuan (around $689) might not be too wide of the mark.

Writing by Oliver Haslam.