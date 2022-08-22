Huawei Mate 50 series launching on 6 September

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is set to introduce its next flagship phone series at a launch event in September; the company has announced on Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

The Huawei Mate 50 series - which we'd expect to include the Mate 50 Pro - will be unveiled at an event on 6 September.

-

Huawei shared a launch poster showing a large, textured metal ring set within a mountain sunset scene. This could, perhaps, be a teaser for the camera unit design. It certainly matches what recent leaks have indicated.

The previous Mate series - the Mate 40 Pro specifically - likewise featured an iconic single large ring on the back which housed the cameras.

While it continues to struggle on in the smartphone market despite it losing access to a number of key smartphone partners - most notably Google - the company still produces devices with unquestionable hardware qualities. We'd expect the phones to feature very strong cameras and displays, as usual.

Leaked specifications suggest we'll see a 50-megapixel primary camera with dual aperture switching, similar to what Samsung has tried in the past. It's said to be joined by a telephoto zoom and an ultrawide camera. It's also claimed we'll see large displays capable of 120Hz adaptive refresh rates.

Early rumours suggested the Mate 50 Pro would feature a huge battery, but the aforementioned leak suggests we're going to see pretty standard 4500mAh and 4400mAh capacities on the Pro and regular Mate 50 models respectively.

It's also rumoured that we'll see 66W wired charging and support for wireless charging.

The Mate 50 Pro and Mate 50 are rumoured to be launching alongside a Porsche Design 'RS' model with a ceramic back, as well as a more affordable Mate 50E.

Whether or not we'll see any of these phones outside of China is yet to be seen. Huawei - like many Chinese smartphone makers in recent times - tends to launch products in its home country first, before expanding to reach other global markets.

Writing by Cam Bunton.