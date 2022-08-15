Huawei Mate X3 might launch in December 2022

(Pocket-lint) - New reports suggest that the Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone could launch in December this year.

The news comes from a prominent Chinese blogger who goes by the Weibo username Wangzai Baishitong.

According to the tipster, Huawei will be launching two devices at the end of the year, with the other being the Freebuds 5.

It's said that the Mate X3 will have a lower price tag than its predecessor, while also being thinner and more lightweight. It should have better durability and drop resistance, too.

Thanks to a new and improved hinge, we're expecting a near-creaseless display, something that we wish was the case with Samsung's latest foldables.

Weirdly, reports suggest that the Mate X3 will not have 5G support, which would be very surprising for a flagship-level device.

Since the Mate X2 had 5G connectivity, we're presuming this is some kind of error, but we'll see when the time comes.

The Huawei Mate X2's design impressed us last year, but it didn't get a proper European release.

That means we're not holding our breath for the global availability of the X3, either, although we would love to see it.

Whatever the case may be, we know it won't have Google Play services, and that's likely to be a dealbreaker for the majority.

Writing by Luke Baker.