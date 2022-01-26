Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pocket launches internationally

(Pocket-lint) - Having already shown off the devices during local launches in its home country, Huawei is finally rolling out the P50 series phones internationally. Specifically, it's making the P50 Pro and its first clamshell foldable, the P50 Pocket, available in Europe.

As you'd expect from a premium Huawei phone range, they come with premium price tags. On the continent, the P50 Pro costs a handsome €1199, where the standard P50 Pocket is €1299 and the Premium Edition of the P50 Pocket: €1599.

All the other details of the phones have pretty much all been announced already, with the two devices very much sitting in the 'flagship' category of phones.

The P50 Pro - first announced way back in the summer of 2021 - is a classic, ultra-premium smartphone with a large 6.6-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and a resolution of 2700 x 1228 pixels.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, comes with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. There's also a 4360mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge capabilities and fast 50W wireless SuperCharge.

It's in the camera department the phone seeks to set itself apart, with a quad camera system that includes two primary lenses (one colour, one mono), an ultrawide camera, and a periscope-like telephoto zoom camera with up to 10x optical zoom.

As for the P50 Pocket, that announcement was more recent, and sees Huawei join Samsung and Motorola in offering a clamshell style foldable smartphone. There's a big focus on style and design, most obviously seen in the gold Premium Edition with its fan-like stripes across the body.

It features a round cover screen on the front for flashing up notifications and doubling as a selfie mirror for those times you want to take a selfie with the primary cameras.

The screen inside measures 6.9-inches, features up to 120Hz refresh rates and a resolution of 2700 x 1228. Like the P50 Pro, it's powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage as standard. However, the Premium Gold model comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

It has a triple camera system made up of a primary camera, an ultrawide and an ultra-spectrum camera which captures colours and light invisible to the human eye, and has allowed Huawei to enable a fun neon-like photo effect.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Both phones run EMUI 12 and - as has been the case for a few years now - don't come with Google Play Services. That means you'll need to check and ensure you'll be able to use the apps you rely on before deciding if you want to cough up those premium prices for these two phones.

Writing by Cam Bunton.