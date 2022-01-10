(Pocket-lint) - We first caught a glimpse of Huawei's new luxury flip phone, the P50 Pocket, back in December.

At the time, we had no idea if the device would make its way to the western market at all. Now, thanks to a tweet from Huawei Malaysia, we reckon that global fans won't have long to wait at all.

Originally, we thought the tweet signified that both the flippable P50 Pocket and the more traditional P50 Pro would launch globally on January 12 2022.

After reaching out to Huawei for comment, the brand told us this was not true, but that it "can confirm that the much-anticipated P Series will launch internationally later this month".

The P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor paired with an Adreno 660 GPU.

The Pro has a quad-camera array comprised of a 50MP main sensor with OIS, 40MP mono camera, 12MP ultra-wide and 64MP telephoto. Around the front, it has a 13MP selfie cam.

The device is home to a 4360mAh battery and has both 66W fast charge support and 50W wireless charging.

The P50 Pocket features a unique circular display on the rear, which reminds us of the display on the Insta360 One X2.

Specs differ slightly on the foldable device but the processor and GPU remain the same.

The Pocket has a triple-camera array on the rear with a 40MP main sensor, 13MP ultra-wide and 32MP ultra-spectrum camera. The selfie camera is 10.7MP.

The P50 Pocket has a slightly smaller 4000mAh battery and instead supports 40w fast charging.

Available in Black, White or Gold finishes, we expect the device to cost somewhere around £1200. Local pricing has yet to be confirmed, but we're sure that we'll have more information in the coming weeks.

Writing by Luke Baker.