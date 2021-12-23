(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has taken the wraps off its latest creation, the P50 Pocket, which takes some of the features from the previously announced Huawei P50, and puts it in a foldable form factor.

Unlike Huawei's previous efforts, however, this particular foldable phone is a flip or clamshell style, rather than book style, making it similar to the Galaxy Z Flip in approach.

While the idea is similar to Samsung's Flip range, the execution is different, and the first difference is obvious from the cover.

Like the regular P50's design, there are two distinct circles on the cover. One of those houses the camera system, the other is a completely round cover display which shows time, notifications and so forth. It's touch sensitive and can be used as a selfie mirror too.

The other clear distinction is that Huawei's phone has a patterned exterior; the standard white model featuring a repeating diamond pattern and the gold premium model featuring tiger stripes. Of course, there is also a more plain, pattern-less black/grey model.

Each of the colourways features a matching aluminium frame around the outside, with the gold and white models featuring polished edges and the black model featuring a more matte grey.

As with any foldable, the main display on the inside is flexible. It's a 6.9-inch 21:9 flexible panel featuring 120Hz refresh rates for super smooth animations and scrolling. Plus, with a pixel density of 442ppi, it'll be plenty sharp enough too.

Other specs include the Snapdragon 888 4G processor inside, alongside a 4000mAh battery which can refill quickly thanks to a 40W Huawei SuperCharge adapter.

As for the camera system, that's quite intriguing. It features a 40-megapixel main camera plus 13-megapixel ultrawide and what Huawei calls a 32-megapixel Hyperspectral camera. This camera is said to be able to capture more colour and see detail invisible to the human eye.

The Huawei P50 Pocket will initially launch in China, with no official word on whether or not it will be avaialble in western markets yet.