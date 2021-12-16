Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Huawei phone news

Huawei P50 Pocket foldable leaked in live images

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 4
Harper's Bazaar
Huawei P50 Pocket foldable photo 1
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Following the announcement from Huawei that it intends to launch a new phone - called the P50 Pocket - next week, live images from a photoshoot have been published, showing the device from nearly every angle. 

As we suspected from the teasers alread shown, the pictures show a clamshell flip-phone, similar in theory to the Galaxy Z Flip. Looking at the styling, however, it's unlikely you'd ever get it confused with Samsung's flexible phone. 

Unlike the phone in the teaser, the images published show a completely gold device with a different patterned finish on the exterior. Rather than a diamond pattern on the white/silver model, this one has a rippled fan effect. 

Harper's BazaarHuawei P50 Pocket foldable photo 3

More importantly, however, we get a glimpse at how Huawei intends to implement the cover screen and camera unit. Initially, it wasn't clear from early teasers if the phone even had a screen on the outside. 

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic
These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion ·

In the most recent images we see two large circles on the front cover: one featuring a completely round screen (like a smartwatch) and the other featuring what looks like three camera lenses and an LED flash. 

The small, round display is shown to feature the time and date, and is demoed being used as a screen for framing selfies using the primary cameras. 

Harper's BazaarHuawei P50 Pocket foldable photo 2

The images - originally published by Harper's Bazaar through its Chinese social media handle on Weibo - sadly don't give us a look at the screen on the inside.  

While it's not particularly tried to keep it a secret in the run up to launch, Huawei will be revealing all the currently unknown details at a launch event on 23 December. So if you can pull yourself away from Christmas TV, it might be worth tuning in to see the P50 launch in real-time. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 16 December 2021.
Recommended for you
How to turn any video into a live wallpaper for your iPhone lock screen
How to turn any video into a live wallpaper for your iPhone lock screen By Maggie Tillman ·
OnePlus 10 Pro release date, specs, rumours and news
OnePlus 10 Pro release date, specs, rumours and news By Britta O'Boyle ·
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak shows the midranger in different colours
Latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak shows the midranger in different colours By Maggie Tillman ·
What is LIDAR and why is it in the iPhone 13 Pro?
What is LIDAR and why is it in the iPhone 13 Pro? By Mike Lowe ·
OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak: 48MP camera and 2K 120Hz display
OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak: 48MP camera and 2K 120Hz display By Luke Baker ·
Huawei P50 Pocket foldable leaked in live images
Huawei P50 Pocket foldable leaked in live images By Cam Bunton ·
  • Source: Harper's Bazaar - m.weibo.cn
  • Via: Huawei P50 Pocket folding screen real machine photo is here: gold pattern, round back sub-screen - ithome.com
Sections Huawei Phones