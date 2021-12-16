Huawei P50 Pocket foldable leaked in live images

(Pocket-lint) - Following the announcement from Huawei that it intends to launch a new phone - called the P50 Pocket - next week, live images from a photoshoot have been published, showing the device from nearly every angle.

As we suspected from the teasers alread shown, the pictures show a clamshell flip-phone, similar in theory to the Galaxy Z Flip. Looking at the styling, however, it's unlikely you'd ever get it confused with Samsung's flexible phone.

Unlike the phone in the teaser, the images published show a completely gold device with a different patterned finish on the exterior. Rather than a diamond pattern on the white/silver model, this one has a rippled fan effect.

More importantly, however, we get a glimpse at how Huawei intends to implement the cover screen and camera unit. Initially, it wasn't clear from early teasers if the phone even had a screen on the outside.

These 3 cases will keep your iPhone 13 slim, protected, and looking fantastic By Pocket-lint International Promotion · 16 December 2021

In the most recent images we see two large circles on the front cover: one featuring a completely round screen (like a smartwatch) and the other featuring what looks like three camera lenses and an LED flash.

The small, round display is shown to feature the time and date, and is demoed being used as a screen for framing selfies using the primary cameras.

The images - originally published by Harper's Bazaar through its Chinese social media handle on Weibo - sadly don't give us a look at the screen on the inside.

While it's not particularly tried to keep it a secret in the run up to launch, Huawei will be revealing all the currently unknown details at a launch event on 23 December. So if you can pull yourself away from Christmas TV, it might be worth tuning in to see the P50 launch in real-time.