(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has announced that the Nova 9 is launching in Europe, ending something of a quiet spell in the region having only released the Mate 40 Pro here in the past 12 months.

It's the latest in a long line of Nova branded phones and sits just below its flagship Mate and P-series phones, and it's called the Nova 9.

The phone - previously announced in China - has a number of features you'd typically associate with flagship phones, but is powered by a 4G Snapdragon 778 processor, making it somewhere near the top end of the mid-range market.

Design-wise it somewhat mimics the Huawei P50 with a large pill-shaped camera protrusion which features an eye-catching ring around the primary camera.

That primary camera boasts a huge 50-megapixel RYYB sensor and has a 9MP ultrawide camera as its sidekick, as well as depth and macro sensors.

The phone is impressively sleek at just 7.77mm thin and weighing 175 grams, with a Starry Flash finish on the back that somehow combines sparkly, reflective elements in a matte finish.

On the front you'll find a large 6.57-inch OLED display boasting flagship level performance. That's to say it's 10 bit colour capable with 120Hz refresh rates and HDR10 support. It also features 300Hz touch sampling, to make it really responsive.

At the top, the screens surface is perforated by a single punch-hole 32-megapixel camera that can shoot 4K video, plus enables bokeh self portraits.

As for battery, that's a 4300mAh capacity cell that's also fast-charge capable. With Huawei's 66W SuperCharge you'll be able to top it up fully in just 38 minutes.

Like most modern Huawei phones it runs a Google-less version of EMUI. Specifically, that's EMUI 12 built on HarmonyOS.