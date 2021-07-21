Huawei's P50 camera is said to capture true to life colour in latest teaser video

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has confirmed the release date of its flagship P50 phone to be 29 July, as expected, though that's only for China. What it's teased in its latest video is an interesting camera update. It's previously shown some parts of the new camera setup in a previous video, but this new one alludes to the colour potential for the new cameras.

Every camera has to take an image and interpret that image for a screen. Many boost the saturation to appeal to our eyes, while some like Apple tend to strive for a more realistic tone. Huawei is claiming that its P50 will feature true-to-life colours. So, what you see with your own eyes transported to the screen.

As Huawei put it, "What you see is what you get", which is promising, as Huawei's cameras are usually up there with the best. The P50 is rumoured to have a triple camera setup with a Sony IMX707 main lens, a 3x telephoto lens, and another Sony IMX600 sensor. This latest information is thanks to @RODENT950. There's also the details of the Pro's setup, having the same IMX800 main sensor, an OV64A 5X periscope, and a new ToF sensor.

The first teaser showed off the Leica branding on the side of the cameras, with "VARIO-SUMMILUX-H1:1.8-3.4/18-125ASPH" printed beside it. Luckily, we can decipher the technical jargon to read that it's a Vario-Summilux lens made by Leica and will feature an aperture that comes in between f/1.8 and f/3.4.

We've previously covered all of the rumours around the overall dimensions and details of the P50 (as well as the P50 Pro and P50 Pro+), so do check that out for more on the potential of Huawei's newest.