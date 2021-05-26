From console to mobile: Q&A with Alexandre Salem, global director of gaming partnerships at Huawei

(Pocket-lint) - We speak to Alexandre about everything from mobile gamer stereotypes to the industry’s colossal growth, following his talk at the 2021 White Nights Conference.

Q. At the White Nights Conference recently, you addressed some trends that the gaming industry can expect to see in 2021. What are these trends, and what do you think is driving them?

It’s no secret — there's recently been a massive surge in the total number of gamers across the globe. Particularly when we look back at 2020, gaming stands out as a leading pop-culture trend that shows no signs of slowing.

If we continue at this rate, we could see a staggering 3.2 billion gamers by 2023. Of this number, over two thirds will be gaming on a mobile device. That means that in just two years, we could see 2.6 billion mobile gamers streaming and competing together through a much more accessible platform.

We've also seen a huge shift recently from computer gaming to more casual, handheld play. An increasing number of people are reaping the benefits of this type of gaming. What was once a novelty amongst the hardcore gaming community is now becoming a serious competitor.

I think one of the main reasons for this is that mobile games offer consumers access to the same thrill and challenges as traditional games, but without needing to rely on a specific console, computer, or device. Smartphones and tablets can be used anywhere and are continuing to raise the bar in a world of accessible digital services. If the past year has shown us anything, it’s that gaming is not only included in this trend but is a leading participant.

Q. You say that mobile gaming is more accessible. What do you mean by this? More accessible to who?

When we look at growth in the mobile gaming sector, it’s who is driving that growth that demonstrates a change in the times.

While mobile phones provide more users with access to the joy of the gaming world, there are many assumptions about who these players are. Yet the wonderful thing about mobile is that anybody, of any age, can join in on the fun.

We can easily dispel the stereotypes associated with mobile gaming when we analyse the ages of those playing. For example, only 13.8% of mobile gamers are between the ages of 21-25, fracturing the assumption that most of those playing via smartphones are teenagers or young adults. Even more so, only 11.8% of players are between 10-15 years old.

Interestingly, we also see that a whopping 59% of mobile gamers are full-time workers. This really highlights how people of all ages are finding a new hobby in mobile gaming – something that previously required costly and specific hardware or equipment. With mobile, the world of gaming is being opened up to a much wider audience.

Q. What role do you think app marketplaces have to play in all of this?

As the mobile gaming industry soared to new heights last year, so did app marketplaces globally − including AppGallery. The platform is now home to more than 540 million monthly active users and 2.7 million developers across 170 countries. In 2020, AppGallery saw more than 384 billion apps distributed on the platform and grew its game offering by five-fold.

App marketplaces will be a key factor in the growth of mobile gaming. They are central to providing mobile users with access to the best games in the world and ensuring that consumers are excited with what the mobile gaming industry has to offer.

If we look at smartphones alone, we're looking at 2.1 billion active devices within the next two years. Each device and its app marketplace symbolise a gateway to the gaming community - open to any mobile user at any time.

Q. Can you tell us a little bit about the work that AppGallery is doing in the space?

AppGallery is the world’s third-largest app marketplace, providing a gateway for all to more accessible gaming. In line with the predicted trends in mobile gaming, AppGallery continues to offer its users a competitive selection of some of the world’s best and most innovative gameplay experiences. The platform has had a monumental 500% increase in the total number of games available compared to last year, with launches from some of the most highly sought-after games including AFK Arena, Asphalt 9: Legends, Clash of Kings and many more.

As more of us turn to find more convenient and thrilling modes of gameplay, AppGallery’s priority continues to be offering its users a plethora of choice from top game developers worldwide. That’s why we’ve partnered with over 2.3 million developers across the globe to bring even more standout games to consumers.