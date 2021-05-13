'Official' Huawei P50 series images leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Huawei P50 and P50 Pro smartphones are thought to be on the imminent horizon, with a May launch repeatedly being tipped.

Now there's even more of an indication that could be the case, with some alleged official renders being leaked online.

Reliable tipster Rodent950 has released a couple of images on Twitter of the claimed P50 series.

They show the side design and camera unit of one of the phones - likely to be the P50 Pro.

The camera looks very much like the unit shown in previously "leaked" renders, but with more refined lens protrusions. That's because former images were CAD renders developed from specifications leaked by suppliers (possibly case manufacturers). That would mean that while the camera positioning and style would be suggested, the exact design couldn't have been known.

The other revelation in these new, more official-looking renders is that you can see a Leica logo under the camera when the image is lightened. It looks to be a 13-90mm equivalent - according to Twitter user alfawein.

If I can read this correctly its a Leica camera with 13-90 mm equivalent so no periscope apparently. pic.twitter.com/foUMhk0kk4 — Alexander Fagot (@alfawien) May 12, 2021

Hopefully, we'll find out more about the camera unit and the phones themselves soon. If they are to be announced in May, Huawei should announce an online event shortly.

Writing by Rik Henderson.