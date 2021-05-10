(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is expected to bring its homegrown operating system out of beta soon and it could be seen as a viable alternative to Android in China.

Indeed, a report claims that HarmonyOS (AKA Hongmeng) is being looked at by other phone manufacturers in China for possible adoption.

Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo and Meizu are each said to have been in contact with Huawei about the potential for HarmonyOS on their respective smartphones.

The key to wider aoption, it seems, is a willingness for Huawei to expand the software to support chipsets other than its own Kirin system.

A leak in China (on Weibo) suggests that Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform and Mediatek could both be supported soon.

It makes sense, considering the current beta version - HarmonyOS 2.0 - is based on the Android Open Source Platform. Testers have said it feels similar to Android itself, with a skin on top.

This could enable easier migration onto other hardware for sure.

Certainly, it is in Huawei's best interests to get HarmonyOS installed on as many devices as possible. It has already made strides to ensure it is used in tech other than phones, amplifying its more generic nature.

Now it could spread its use farther and wider through third-parties. That would have Google sweating for sure.

Writing by Rik Henderson.