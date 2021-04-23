Huawei Mate 50 Pro could have a colossal battery

(Pocket-lint) - Rumours suggest that the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is going to go after endurance with a huge battery that will see it outlast other phones.

Huawei has been rather quiet so far in 2021; we'd normally have seen the Huawei P update - expected to be the Huawei P50 - by now, but that seems to have shifted its launch slightly later in the year.

The Huawei Mate 50, then, we'd not expect to see until autumn 2021, usually around October. So far we've heard nothing about this phone, until a Chinese source suggested that it could come with a 7000mAh battery.

That's right: that's a huge battery, the likes of which we don't see in normal phones, usually because it will push the size of the phone larger than some will accept. We've seen some 6000mAh devices and 5000mAh is pretty common - but 7000mAh is, in every sense, colossal.

That's not the only spec that the source is touting: there's talk of a 6.8-inch OLED display, a Kirin 9000 SoC with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, while there will be a dual front camera and quad rear system.

Of course there's little to verify the accuracy of any of this and it could be a wishlist. We know that Huawei is facing some difficulties with processor supply, compounded by the US trade ban, but we've previously seen it said that the Huawei P50 would use reserved Kirin hardware.

Those aforementioned trade bans have seen Huawei lose market share outside China and despite valiant efforts to offer a viable alternative to Google's services, Huawei has fallen from favour somewhat.

It will be interesting to see what the Huawei P50 offers as this will likely lay the foundation for the Mate 50 to follow.

Writing by Chris Hall.