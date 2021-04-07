Huawei P50 render leak shows non-Pro model in great detail

(Pocket-lint) - Leaked renders have been published showing a detailed view of what the Huawei P50 could look like, and it's safe to say it'll be unlike anything else in the smartphone market.

The 3D renders are based on leaked schematics published a short while ago and show a smaller flat-screened member of the P50 family which will sit below the P50 Pro in the range.

Like the leaked images we've seen of the Pro it has a large camera housing on the back made up of two large circles. Unlike the Pro, however, each has two cameras, making them look a little like stunned emoji.

The renders were first published by Waqar Khan on YouTube, and show the device in multiple colours from all sides, giving us a first proper look at the phone from all angles.

There are a couple of key differences when comparing the regular P50 leak with the P50 Pro. Firstly: there's a flat screen rather than curved on the front. Second: there's a quad camera system rather than five camera system on the back.

If the renders are accurate it looks as thought the regular P50 won't have the periscope zoom lens we expect to find in the Pro, but it is expected to feature a telephoto zoom lens alongside the primary and ultrawide cameras.

Huawei hasn't announced an official launch date for its P50 series yet, but it's predicted we'll see the new phones at some point in the next couple of months. In previous years, the P series has been unviled in Spring, so it would be unusual if we had to wait any later than May/June.

Writing by Cam Bunton.