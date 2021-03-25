Huawei P50 Pro Plus leak shows penta rear camera

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is due to reveal its P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus at some point in the next few months and while we have seen a design of the handsets leak previously, the latest images reveal more about the possible camera setup.

Previous leaks showed two large circles on the rear of the Huawei P50 Pro within the camera housing, but the circles from OnLeaks were left blank. Now, another leaker, Hoilndi, has revealed the alleged camera setup for the P50 Pro Plus and it looks like it will be a penta lens arrangement.

Based on the images from Hoilndi, the Huawei P50 Pro Plus will feature a periscope lens within the top circle with a smaller lens underneath, while the lower circle will have three additional lenses. No details on what type of lenses the P50 Pro Plus will feature were revealed in the leak, however, so specifics aren't yet known in terms of lens type, megapixels or apertures.

It's worth mentioning that the same leaker revealing these images has showed something different for the P50 Pro Plus design in the past, so it may be that these renders are a prototype rather than final design.

On the front, it looks like the Huawei P50 Pro Plus will come with a waterfall display with a centralised punch hole camera at the top. No details on screen size were revealed, though it's previously been claimed the P50 Pro will have a 6.6-inch screen, which would mean the P50 Pro Plus should be larger.

Rumours originally thought the Huawei P50 series would arrive in March, though April was also touted. It's since been claimed the launch would be delayed until May. The series is expected to run Huawei's HarmonyOS rather than Android.

