Huawei P50 launch could be significantly delayed

(Pocket-lint) - The Huawei P50 series phones might not be launched this month, as previously rumoured. A new report now suggests that they have been put back, with a May launch event now tipped instead.

They are allegedly going to be the manufacturer's first handsets to run exclusively on HarmonyOS rather than Android, and this is the reason cited for the delay.

A news posting on Chinese website Zol claims that the phones, to be powered by the Kirin 9000L processor, will release in May.

There's nothing more exact, sadly, but considering we've not heard about a major Huawei event for the coming week it's looking very likely the original March estimation was wrong anyway.

HarmonyOS itself is said to be launching in April. The operating system also known as HongMengOS in China, and Huawei hopes it will be a major success as an Android alternative.

Still being on the US entities list and therefore still banned from using Google services, the company is now banking on its own system to work and be widely adopted by phone users. It is said that the target is for more than 300 million handsets to sport HarmonyOS by the end of 2021.

We'll update if and when we find out more.

Writing by Rik Henderson.