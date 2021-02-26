Huawei P30 and Mate 20 get EMUI 11 update as these stalwarts march on

(Pocket-lint) - The Huawei P30 Pro was really the pinnacle of Huawei's smartphone business. It was an outstanding device, one of the best phones of 2019 - and one of the last devices to land with the full Google experience.

Huawei, having updated newer devices, is now pushing the EMUI 11 update to those older phones, the Huawei P30 series and the Mate 20 series.

It is, according to XDA Developers who brings us the news, a small update of just 316MB on the P30 Pro, because it only updates EMUI with new features, rather than the full Android 11 experience.

That means that even though it's an update for these slightly older phones, it doesn't really bring them up to date, although the Mate 20 update is reported to be larger.

The Huawei P30 Pro remains a pleasure to use and it's still a competitive device, accepting that it's now a couple of years old. We're not expecting it to move to Android 11; indeed, we're expecting the forthcoming Huawei P50 to have much closer ties to HarmonyOS.

HarmonyOS was dubbed Huawei's Plan B, its own platform that it could use should Android run into problems. While the company has been pulling services over to its Huawei Mobile Services suite on EMUI, we're expecting much of that to roll into a functioning version of HarmonyOS for smartphones.

The recently-announced Huawei Mate X2, although launching with EMUI (based on open-source Android) will have the option to "upgrade" to HarmonyOS. It appears that this is an option that Huawei is going to be offering to devices, as the company embraces a new future.

That begs the question of whether the P30 or Mate 20 devices would be in line to switch to HarmonyOS? We're not sure that's an option that anyone would choose, given that this is a small remaining piece of full the full Google experience on a Huawei handset.

Writing by Chris Hall.