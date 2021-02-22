(Pocket-lint) - Chinese smartphone maker Huawei is reportedly telling suppliers that its smartphone orders will dip by around 60% this year, bringing its phone shipments down from 189 million in 2020 to 70 million in 2021.

This massive drop is a direct result of sanctions against Huawei in the US, according to Nikkei Asia, which cited sources from multiple suppliers including a few that indicated Huawei phone shipments could potentially fall to just 50 million units. Keep in mind, while Huawei's phones are popular around the globe, they are no longer sold in the US since the company was essentially blacklisted and added to the US entity list in 2019.

Former President Donald Trump also signed an executive order banning Huawei due to national security concerns and its ties with the Chinese government, which Huawei has denied. Google ultimately blocked Huawei phones from future Android updates, and Huawei had to stop building out 5G networks, as well.

Huawei is currently rumoured to be in talks to sell its P Series and Mate Series smartphone brands, according to Reuters, which claimed that the talks began last September, right before Huawei confirmed in November it was selling off its affordable phone brand Honor.

Although the company has yet to reach a final decision on whether it will definitely sell the phone brands, since it's looking to drastically scale back phone shipments in the new year, one can assume that Huawei has some major changes planned for the immediate future.

Huawei has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.