Huawei Mate X2 official images leak, show the whole phone in stunning detail

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is set to officially annouce its next folding smartphone, the Mate X2 at an event in China very shortly, but it looks like it's broken cover already. 

Leaked official renders of the phone have surfaced online and they show the whole phone in a lot of detail, leaving nothing to the imagination. 

As rumours and earlier leaks had suggested, the phone is inward folding like the Galaxy Z Fold 2, making it quite a drastic change from the Mate X and Mate XS which featured external screens that wrapped around the hinge. 

In the images, leaked by the ever-consistent Evan Blass on Voice, the render shows the internal screen taking up nearly the entire surface area inside, plust a secondary smaller screen on the front. 

Both the main and secondary displays feature incredibly slim bezels, with the only disturbance being a pill-shaped hole-punch cutout for the selfie cameras in the front display. 

On the edges we can see there's a volume rocker and what looks like a physical fingerprint sensor built into the right side. 

Apart from that, there's quite a large rectangular camera protrusion on the back featuring Leic's branding and four cameras alongside the LED flash module. 

One of those cameras - the square one - appears to be the periscope zoom lens. We suspect the camera makeup will be similar to the Mate 40 Pro in terms of focal lengths on offer. 

It's also going to be available in four colours. According to the leak, we can expect to see black, pink, blue and white models. 

As for launch plans, we're unsure whether Huawei's new folding phone will be available outside China, but all that information should be revealed during the announcement today.  

You can found out all the information as Huawei launches the phone here

Writing by Cam Bunton.

