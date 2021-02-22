(Pocket-lint) - The Huawei Mate X2 is the next-generation folding phone from the Chinese brand, set to be revealed this February.

So what can you expect from this upcoming foldable phone that sets it apart from the competition, and how can you watch the online event?

The Huawei Mate X2 unveil is happening on 22 February 2021. The time has been confirmed as 20:30 China time (UTC+8). Here are the global times so you know when to tune in:

UK: 12:30 (GMT)

EU: 13:30 (CET)

India: 18:00 (IST)

Huawei will be live streaming the event on its YouTube channel. We've embedded the video above.

Do note that the event will be hosted in Mandarin for a Chinese audience, but English subtitles will be presented too.

A teaser image on the official Huawei website (as presented up top on this very page) clearly shows the Mate X2's folding display - and that it folds inwards, rather than having the main display on the exterior as with the original device.

In many respects the Mate X2 looks like a P40 Pro that can unfold. Unlike many of its foldable competitors, however, the exterior screen fills the full front of the device, while the internal display is massive at 8-inches across - and with no cut-out for any cameras, so it's an uninterrupted vision.

Sony Alpha A7S III review, all-electric Jaguar future, and more - Pocket-lint Podcast 91 By Rik Henderson · 22 February 2021

Being a Huawei device, however, there's no Google Play Services - instead it'll run the company's App Gallery as a store front - and that does raise the question as to whether it will ever launch outside of China.

Just prior to the launch full details of the device leaked - showing off the phone in revealing pictures.

Writing by Mike Lowe. Editing by Chris Hall.