Huawei Mate X2 leak suggests similar design to Galaxy Z Fold 2

(Pocket-lint) - A leaked render has appeared online showing what the Huawei Mate X2 may look like in the flesh, and follows on from a similar concept render published a while ago. 

The image shows the device from the front, with the phone closed, side-by-side with it open, with the larger internal display on show. 

It bears a striking resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 in these images, but it's not identical. For one: there's a dual camera hole-punch cutout in the front display that's placed in the left corner, rather than the single, central holepunch in Samsung's phone. 

Inside, the display takes up nearly all of the available space, with very skinny bezels surrounding all four sides. It's similar on the front, and so there's little a manufacturer can do to truly distinguish those elements of the design when the focus is on giving you as much screen real estate as possible. 

The image leak comes from the same 'Digital Chat Station' handle on Weibo which also leaked specs not so long ago. 

One concept render by Ben Geskin - supposedly based on patent sketches and drawings - also shows the back of the device, and imagines a phone with a very Huawei-esque camera set up. 

Given that it's only a concept, there's no knowing if the real phone will have anything like this, but it would be one way to tell Huawei's phone apart from Samsung's. 

Not a huge amount is known about the phone yet. The only two things we know are that the phone will launch on 22 February and that it'll be powered by the Kirin 9000 processor. 

Rumours suggest a quad camera system which includes 50, 16, 12 and 8-megapixel sensors, with one of them being a 10x telephoto zoom lens. 

Inside, it's claimed we'll find a 4,400mAh battery that's capable of charging really quickly thanks to Huawei's 66W flash charging technology. 

Thankfully there's relatively little time until the phone is actually official, when we'll find out how many of these rumours actually pan out and how accurate the leaked renders are. 

Writing by Cam Bunton.

