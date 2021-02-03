Huawei Mate X2 is a new foldable phone being announced on 22 February

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei is about to debut a new foldable phone called the Mate X2.

The phone will follow up the 2019 Mate X and its slightly more refined follow-up, the 2020 Mate Xs. However, while those devices had the display on the outside, this new model will follow the Samsung approach of having the large, folding display inside the fold like a book or wallet.

The news about the new handset was spilt on Chinese social network Weibo, where the teaser was clearly designed to show the new approach of the foldable as well as the 22 February launch date.

We don't have any other official details aside from that, but the Mate 40 from late last year used the Kirin 9000 platform. It's very likely the Mate X2 will use that, but supply issues due to the US trade ban could force Huawei to use something else like the MediaTek Dimensity 1000. We shall see.

We're also expecting the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro in the next couple of months, so the hardware inside the Mate X2 will give us some insight into those handsets, too.

No doubt the new phone will use Huawei's own App Gallery download store on top of the latest version of EMUI 11 based on Android 11.

Writing by Dan Grabham.