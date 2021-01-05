(Pocket-lint) - What you're looking at is apparently a glimpse of the Huawei P50 Pro. But is the image, which appeared on SlashLeaks, a real or a fake? Let's take a closer look.

There's not a lot to go on, except two images - one of the front with the screen off, the other of the rear - and the clear reflection of someone taking the snap with an Apple phone (not very Huawei, eh?).

The camera enclosure is what provides the most information. The text describing the lenses is identical to the previous P40 Pro product, which used a trio of lenses to deliver an 18-125mm equivalent zoom, despite this P50 Pro's enclosure being much longer and housing an additional lens and set of sensors.

That this device has that additional fourth lens but the same focal length scribed onto it suggests that either: a) it's a fake knocked up in Photoshop based on the earlier device; b) the additional lens has nothing to do with focal length and could be related to depth/ToF or a macro - which wouldn't be much of a step forward generation to generation.

The design, too, is almost a carbon copy of its predecessor, complete with a curved screen design that appears identical in size and finish. Although there's just the one selfie camera, front and centre, on the apparent P50 Pro - whereas the P40 Pro had a dual selfie camera in a pill-shaped opening. Wouldn't that be a step backward to dial down the cameras? Nonetheless it correlates with an earlier leak.

It's the six smaller dots within the P50 Pro's camera enclosure that are perhaps the biggest nod to this being the sign of a real rather than a fake device. What exactly this sensor arrangement does we're not yet sure. But as we've not seen it elsewhere, it's the biggest sign that the image is potentially genuine.

As more information leaks in the coming weeks and months we'll have a firmer picture as to this leak's authenticity.

Writing by Mike Lowe.