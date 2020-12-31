Huawei P50 Pro gets first leak, teasing 2021 flagship phone

(Pocket-lint) - The Huawei P50 Pro has been leaked for the first time, giving us a few very minor details on what to expect from the forthcoming phone.

The leak comes from @onleaks, who has a good reputation for accurate leaking. We suspect there will be a lot more to come, because this is just a single leak of the front of the phone, from a render, so it's likely that more angles will appear in the near future.

There's little to discern from the leak so far, apart from those specs shared by Steve Hemmerstoffer in the post on Voice. It's claimed that the Huawei P50 Pro will have a 6.6-inch display and it will retain the curves to the edges and a narrow bezel.

The phone is said to measure 159mm high and 73mm wide. That's pretty close to the dimensions for the Huawei P40 Pro, although the 2021 phone is said to have a single punch hole selfie camera rather than the elongated double offering of the predecessor. We think that's the right move, as double front cameras are a waste of screen space.

There's little else to be deduced from the single image that we have. We'd expect the Huawei P50 Pro to see a launch date at some point around March 2021 - if Huawei sticks to previous launch cycles - and there's a chance that Huawei will push this as a Harmony OS device.

Writing by Chris Hall.