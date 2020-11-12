(Pocket-lint) - Details have surfaced about the Huawei Mate X2, as it recently popped up on the website of 3C - a certification body in China - with the codename "Huawei TET-AN00 / AN10 smartphone".

91mobiles spotted the device's listing and has reported it's the Huawei Mate X2. It'll feature 66W fast wired charging, meaning it should charge much faster than the existing competition, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2, which supports 25W fast wired charging. There were no details about the Huawei Mate X2's wireless charging capabilities in the listing, but given the Galaxy Z Fold 2 supports wireless charging, we suspect Huawei's foldable will, too.

The Huawei Mate X2's 3C listing did reportedly confirm, however, that the phone will be 5G capable, something previously known.

In fact, the Huawei Mate X2 has been rumoured for a while and may even arrive either by the end of this year or in early 2021. It's expected to have two displays - again, much like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It will have an 8.3-inch main display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to reports, and it'll have four rear cameras.

In terms of internal hardware, Huawei's Kirin 9000 SoC is thought to power this ultra-premium handset, which will likely launch at an expensive price point.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.