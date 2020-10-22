(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has unveiled the latest in a long line of high-end Mate-series phones: the Mate 40 and the Mate 40 Pro, and its spec sheet is packed with some impressive-sounding hardware.

On the front of the Mate 40 Pro, there's a huge 6.76-inch flexible OLED 90Hz display that wraps around the sides at an 88-degree angle. Huawei calls it a 'Horizon Display', and it boasts a resolution of 2772 x 1344, making it really sharp.

Turn it over and you'll see a camera housing design which takes a vastly different approach to pretty much every other Android manufacturer out there. The triple-camera system is housed inside a circular ring, forming a deep black 'Space Ring'. It's water and dust resistant to IP68 rating too.

As for those cameras, there's a primary 50-megapixel camera using one of the largest sensors found in a smartphone camera. It uses a 1/1.28-inch RYYB sensor, similar to the sensor found on the P40 Pro.

It's joined by a periscope-like zoom camera capable of 5x optical zoom, plus the ultra-wide camera. Similarly, there's an ultrawide camera on the front in the long, pill-shaped dual camera cutout in the display.

This selfie camera will enable you to switch automatically between wide and ultra-wide views when it detects more people in the shot, ensuring you can get you and all your friends in the photo.

As always with Pro Huawei phone variant, there's a ton of power under the hood. Its processor is a 5nm Kirin 9000 chip which Huawei says has even more transistors than Apple's A14 Bionic.

You also have a 4,400mAh battery which is pretty typical for big flagships these days. More importantly, though, it's capable of charging really quickly whether you use wired or wireless charging.

Huawei's latest 66W SuperCharge technology will get you a full wired charge in somewhere around the 40-minute mark, and the 50W wireless charge isn't much slower, but it will require the proprietary charge to enable those speeds. It will, however, charge from a regular Qi charger, but at slower speeds.

The Mate 40 Pro ships with EMUI 11 based on the open-source version of Android 10, and - as has been the case the past year or so - it doesn't ship with Google Play Services.

The Mate 40 is similar in a lot of ways to the Pro, including the IP68 water and dust resistance, but with a 6.5-inch OLED screen, a single camera cutout, HDR compatibility and a lesser 65-degree curve on the sides with 90Hz refresh rate.

It has a similar camera system but replaces the periscope camera with a 3x optical zoom and a lower resolution ultrawide camera.

Both phones come in various glass and vegan leather finishes and are joined by a Mate 40 Pro+, which has a ceramic finish on the back for a more durable, classy looking design.

The Pro Plus also has more cameras on the back. It has a 10x periscope camera, plus 3x zoom as well as the primary 50-megapixel camera and ultrawide.

Add to that the Porsche Design Mate 40 RS, with its hexagonal camera protrusion, and you have an entire range of Mate 40 series phones. It also has an infra-red sensor on the back for measuring temperature.

When it launches - which the company hasn't specified - the Huawei Mate 40 will be available for €899 with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, Mate 40 Pro is €1199 for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, Mate 40 Pro+ is €1399 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. As for the Porsche Design model, that comes with a hefty price tag of €2295 for 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

