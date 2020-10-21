Huawei Mate 40 launch: How to watch and what to expect

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei will reveal its 2020 flagship series - the Mate 40 series - in an online-only event this week. So here's how to watch the event from afar, plus what you can expect from the handsets.

Huawei's event is taking place on Thursday 22 October 2020 at the following times:

BST: 13:00 for UK

CET: 14:00 for Europe

IST: 18:30 for India

CST: 21:00 for China

EDT: 08:00 for east coast USA

PDT: 05:00 for west coast USA

You can watch the event live via YouTube and we'll bring you the live stream video when we can. Alternatively, you can watch via Facebook.

You can also follow the #LeapFurtherAhead and #HUAWEIMate40 hashtags on Twitter.

We're anticipating at least two handsets from this launch: the Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, and probably a Porsche Design version as well. Once again they won't have Google services and will again rely on Huawei's burgeoning AppGallery app store instead.

The event will be hosted by CEO of the Huawei Consumer Business Group, Richard Yu, but the invite suggests there will also be "other products" launched alongside the Mate 40 series, too.

The key handset will likely be the Mate 40 Pro, which will likely have a 6.7-inch display alongside the Mate 40's 6.4-inch display. The company's teasers claim "unprecedented power is coming" although there is a question mark over what chipsets will power these phones - while Huawei's own Kirin 9000 series will no doubt play a part, rumours suggest that the company is running low on those parts due to the US trade ban and it may have to look elsewhere.

The phones follow up the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro announced in March.

Check out our Huawei Mate 40 rumours feature for all the latest on the new handsets.

Writing by Dan Grabham.