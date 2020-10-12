Huawei Mate 40 series will launch on 22 October

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has announced that it will be unveiling its next Mate series phones very soon. The launch date is set for 22 October and will be kicking off at 14:00 CEST (13:00 BST).

Currently, that's all the official information we have about the Mate 40 launch. Huawei hasn't confirmed yet where we can watch the announcement or how it's taking place, but given the trend for 2020, we anticipate it being a fully virtual event streamed online.

Rumours have been chugging along gently for the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro for the past few months, and - as is the trend for the Mate series - it sounds as though we're going to see some innovative technology made available on these products.

There has been a suggestion that it'll be among the first wave of phones to introduce an invisible in-display selfie camera. Other leaked specs include 'waterfall' 90Hz displays, Kirin 9000 processors, plus 3D facial recognition.

Of course, it's hard to mention Huawei without paying some attention to the ongoing issues with the US trade ban, which has reportedly affected the companies supply of processors and that - unless the situation changes - this is the last phone series to include the Kirin chipsets.

Design-wise, the early leaked renders showed a device that has a large circular protrusion on the back for the camera system, built into a device which looks similar to the P40 range from the front.

We'll find out how much of the rumours turn out to be accurate on 22 October, and will keep you updated as more information is revealed.

