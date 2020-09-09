How AppGallery is coming under the spotlight at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei's developer conference kicks off on 10 September and will include keynote talks on new software launches including Huawei's latest EMUI 11 software and new hardware in the area of wearables, PCs and audio.

You'll be able to live stream all the events from HDC, the Huawei Developer Conference 2020, from 8am BST (9am CEST, 3am EDT) on Thursday 10 September.

But Huawei will also talk in detail about its work on AppGallery, one of the world's top three mobile app stores. It's grown significantly during 2020 and is the key way to download apps on all new Huawei phones.

Over 1.8 million developers around the world are now creating apps for the AppGallery platform, which is now reaching over 700 million users globally - more than 96,000 apps are integrated with HMS Core worldwide.

AppGallery is helping provide users with more choice. There will be several sessions enabling developers to gain even more insight into creating apps for AppGallery.

Game with Huawei AppGallery is a session on Friday 11 September at 10.45am BST (11.45am CEST, 5.45am EDT) to enable developers to capitalise on the growing mobile gaming market through Huawei’s enhanced technological capabilities and commercial support.

Gamers are increasingly looking to apps for convenient and fun gameplay and this session will include updates from Huawei's team as well as giving developers insight into easily bringing games across to AppGallery and distributing games via the platform. There will be insight into Cocos Creator which enables games to be created with one code base and published to different mobile platforms.

According to analyst Sensor Tower, game downloads surged by 39 percent year-over-year to 13.4 billion in early 2020. Player spending also saw an increase, rising 6.6 percent quarter-over-quarter and 16% year-over-year to $17.5 billion.

This year Huawei has teamed up with IGG and Lilith Games to bring some globally-trending mobile games to AppGallery, including Lords Mobile, Rise of Kingdoms and AFK Arena. Other notable games that recently joined AppGallery include Langrisser Mobile, one of Japan’s legendary SRPGs, and the popular sushi master game TO-FU Oh!SUSHI.

A session on e-commerce technologies in Huawei Mobile Servies (HMS) is taking place on Friday 11 September at 10am BST (11am CEST, 5am EDT).

The session will help developers create competitive technology to boost businesses driven by Huawei's AR and live streaming know-how. Huawei offers Quick Apps as a solution to give existing ecommece sites a way to become smartphone compatible; Quick Apps enables developers to wrap an existing web-based store into an AppGallery app in less than an hour.

Huawei HMS Core includes several different kits to help developers create new apps and features for AppGallery. Ads Kit are used for advertising, Push and Analytics Kits for delivering targeted push campaigns, MLKit to drive Intelligent Shopping solutions and ScanKit for QRcode-based shopping coupons.

Huawei's other apps - such as video and music - also provide ecommerce opportunities outside of AppGallery.

The final session we're looking at here encourages developers to create more convenient travel services for businesses. Taking place on Friday 11 September at 11.45am BST (12.45pm CEST, 6.45am EDT), the session will cover how you can leverage Huawei's cross-regional advantages to grow your business and improve the user experience you're offering with HMS Core.

The transportation industry is undergoing a transformation - it’s globalizing as transportation operators are expanding and diversifying too as travel and taxi platforms offer more services.

AppGallery is working with developers to help bridge the gap between transportation suppliers and users to create enhanced services and more convenience.

According to Strategy Analytics, the market size of global online car-hailing is around $122 billion and will grow by over $200 billion by 2023 so there's plenty of opportunity for those developing apps and services in this space.

