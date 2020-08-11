EMUI 11: Everything you need to know about Huawei's software update

(Pocket-lint) - The next iteration of Huawei's software will be EMUI 11. The numbering of Huawei's software traces that of Android, although on many of Huawei's most recent devices, this will be the open source Android core, rather than the full Google Mobile Services.
With Android 11 expected to hit consumer release in September, we're also going to be getting the latest from Huawei's software.
Here's everything you need to know about EMUI 11.
EMUI 11 release date
- Announcement in September 2020
- Launch in October 2020
Huawei has confirmed that it will be talking about EMUI at the upcoming Huawei Developer Conference 2020, scheduled for 10-12 September. We're expecting Android 11 to go live on 8 September (although that's to be confirmed).
We're not expecting to see a device launch with EMUI 11 until October 2020 - and we expect that device to be the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Rumours suggest that the Huawei Mate 40 will be running EMUI 10.1.
EMUI 11 features
We're yet to get official confirmation about what Huawei will be targeting in EMUI 11, but it's likely to cover the core updates to Android 11. You can read all about Android 11 right here.
Beyond those obvious updates, we're expecting continued development and integration of Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei has been putting a lot of time and effort into transitioning away from a dependency on Google's services, boosting the apps it offers and refining the services.
We'll update as we learn more about what to expect from EMUI 11.
Will my phone get the EMUI 11 update?
Huawei's phone line-up is rather divided at the moment, with some older devices running the full Google Android experiences, while newer devices don't offer access to Google, instead relying on Huawei Mobile Services.
There is currently no confirmed list of devices that will get EMUI 11 - but we suspect it will include the last run of Google Android devices, including the Huawei P30 series. Here's a list of devices likely to get the update:
- Huawei P40
- Huawei P40 Pro
- Huawei P40 Pro+
- Huawei P40 Lite
- Huawei P40 Lite 5G
- Huawei P30
- Huawei P30 Pro
- Huawei P30 Pro New Edition
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro
- Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G
- Huawei Mate 30
- Huawei Mate 30 5G
- Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design
- Huawei Mate 20
- Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)
- Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)
- Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS
- Huawei Mate X
- Huawei Mate Xs
There will also be a full range of Honor devices that will get the update, for example, we'd expect the list to include:
- Honor 30
- Honor 30 Pro
- Honor 30 Pro+
- Honor 30S
- Honor 30 Youth Edition
- Honor 30 Lite
- Honor 20
- Honor 20 Pro
- Honor 20S
- Honor X10
- Honor X10 Max
- Honor X10 5G
All the information and rumours about EMUI 11 so far
Here's everything that's been said so far about the EMUI 11 update in chronological order.
8 August 2020: Twitter leak suggests Huawei Mate 40 Pro will have EMUI 11
Even Blass has been sharing details on Twitter about forthcoming Huawei devices and has mentioned that the Mate 40 Pro is expected to launch with EMUI 11, while the Mate 40 (non-Pro) will have an earlier EMUI 10.x software build.
2 August 2020: Huawei Developer Conference 2020 will talk about EMUI 11
The details for HDC 2020 include discussion about EMUI 11, as confirmed by Huawei on its own website. The conference will take place on 10-12 September 2020.