EMUI 11: Everything you need to know about Huawei's software update

(Pocket-lint) - The next iteration of Huawei's software will be EMUI 11. The numbering of Huawei's software traces that of Android, although on many of Huawei's most recent devices, this will be the open source Android core, rather than the full Google Mobile Services.

With Android 11 expected to hit consumer release in September, we're also going to be getting the latest from Huawei's software.

Here's everything you need to know about EMUI 11.

Announcement in September 2020

Launch in October 2020

Huawei has confirmed that it will be talking about EMUI at the upcoming Huawei Developer Conference 2020, scheduled for 10-12 September. We're expecting Android 11 to go live on 8 September (although that's to be confirmed).

We're not expecting to see a device launch with EMUI 11 until October 2020 - and we expect that device to be the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. Rumours suggest that the Huawei Mate 40 will be running EMUI 10.1.

We're yet to get official confirmation about what Huawei will be targeting in EMUI 11, but it's likely to cover the core updates to Android 11. You can read all about Android 11 right here.

Beyond those obvious updates, we're expecting continued development and integration of Huawei Mobile Services. Huawei has been putting a lot of time and effort into transitioning away from a dependency on Google's services, boosting the apps it offers and refining the services.

We'll update as we learn more about what to expect from EMUI 11.

Huawei's phone line-up is rather divided at the moment, with some older devices running the full Google Android experiences, while newer devices don't offer access to Google, instead relying on Huawei Mobile Services.

There is currently no confirmed list of devices that will get EMUI 11 - but we suspect it will include the last run of Google Android devices, including the Huawei P30 series. Here's a list of devices likely to get the update:

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei P40 Pro+

Huawei P40 Lite

Huawei P40 Lite 5G

Huawei P30

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro New Edition

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

Huawei Mate 30 Pro 5G

Huawei Mate 30

Huawei Mate 30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 RS Porsche design

Huawei Mate 20

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Mate 20 X (5G)

Huawei Mate 20 X (4G)

Huawei Mate 20 Porsche RS

Huawei Mate X

Huawei Mate Xs

There will also be a full range of Honor devices that will get the update, for example, we'd expect the list to include:

Honor 30

Honor 30 Pro

Honor 30 Pro+

Honor 30S

Honor 30 Youth Edition

Honor 30 Lite

Honor 20

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20S

Honor X10

Honor X10 Max

Honor X10 5G

Here's everything that's been said so far about the EMUI 11 update in chronological order.

Even Blass has been sharing details on Twitter about forthcoming Huawei devices and has mentioned that the Mate 40 Pro is expected to launch with EMUI 11, while the Mate 40 (non-Pro) will have an earlier EMUI 10.x software build.

The details for HDC 2020 include discussion about EMUI 11, as confirmed by Huawei on its own website. The conference will take place on 10-12 September 2020.

