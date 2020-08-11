(Pocket-lint) - Huawei typically announces two flagship smartphone series a year: the P Series and the Mate Series. The P Series normally arrives in the first half of the year, while the Mate Series is reserved for the second half of the year.

With the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro announced in March, all eyes are on the upcoming Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. Here is everything we have heard so far.

October 2020

From around €799 likely

The Huawei Mate 10 appeared in November 2017, the Mate 20 in October 2018 and the Mate 30 series in September 2019.

That pattern might lead you to assume the Mate 40 series could launch in August 2020 as each successor has brought the launch date forward by a month, but we suspect Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro are more likely to appear in October, as rumours have indicated.

The Huawei Mate 30 started at €799 when it first launched, while the Mate 30 Pro started at €1099 and the Mate 30 Pro 5G at €1199. We'd expect similar for the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro, if not a little more expensive.

Mate 40: 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm, or 10.4mm with the camera bump

Mate 40 Pro: 162.8 x 75.5 x 9mm or 10.4mm with the camera bump

Based on the rumours, the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will have very prominent rear camera housings - even more so than the Mate 30 series did. Renders suggest both will be circular with the Mate 40 featuring a triple camera and the Mate 40 Pro featuring a quad camera.

It appears the Mate 40 could have a curved-edge display with a dual punch-hole camera in the top left - similar to what the Galaxy S10+ did. Meanwhile, the Mate 40 Pro could have a waterfall display like the Mate 30 Pro with dual punch-hole cameras instead of the notch we saw on the 2019 device.

In terms of IP ratings - the Mate 30 Pro has a higher IP rating than the Mate 30 so it wouldn't be too surprising to see the same for the Mate 40 series. Both devices are expected to have aluminium frames with glass backs.

Mate 40: 6.4-inch, OLED, curved

Mate 40 Pro: 6.7-inch, OLED, waterfall

According to the rumours, the Huawei Mate 40 will have a 6.4-inch display - which is a little smaller than the Mate 30 had. Resolutions haven't been mentioned but the Mate 30 has a Full HD+ resolution with HDR10 support so we'd expect at least that for the Mate 40.

The Mate 40 Pro meanwhile is said to have a 6.7-inch display - which is a little larger than the Mate 30 Pro. A Full HD+ resolution at least is expected on the Mate 40 Pro, like the Mate 30 Pro offers.

Mate 40: Triple rear camera

Mate 40 Pro: Quad rear camera

It's likely that cameras will be the main focus of the Mate 40 series, especially in the case of the Pro model. It's been claimed the Huawei Mate 40 could feature a freeform lens - which you can read more about here - but we suspect if this does appear, it will be reserved for the Mate 40 Pro or Mate 40 Pro+ if there is one.

We'd expect Leica optics again and while there are currently no rumours on the make-up of the triple and quad camera systems reported for the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro respectively, we'd expect both to be very good given Huawei's recent prowess in this area.

Mate 40: Kirin 1000, 6/8GB RAM?

Mate 40 Pro: Kirin 1000, 8/12GB RAM?

It's claimed the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will be the last devices to use Huawei's homegrown Kirin chipsets.

With the US trade ban in place, Huawei's own Kirin chips that underpin its top smartphones cannot be manufactured after 15 September 2020. The Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will use already-stockpiled chips however.

These new devices are rumoured to come with a 5nm chip though, and it's claimed it will likely be the Kirin 1000.

The Mate 30 had 6 or 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Mate 30 Pro has 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage. We'd expect the Mate 40 to offer 8GB of RAM at least and the Mate 40 Pro the same, as well as maybe another higher option - perhaps 12GB.

In terms of battery, we expect to see 4000mAh plus on the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro. With a bit of luck, the Mate 40 Pro will sit closer to the 5000mAh mark, like the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.

No Google apps or services

Huawei's own AppGallery app store will be present

The Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro will likely not offer Google apps and services, like the Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro+ don't. This is due to the aforementioned US trade ban.

Instead of Google Play for downloading apps there is Huawei's App Gallery. It's unlikely Google services will be restored on the devices and it will be difficult to use apps like WhatsApp or banking apps, for example, without going through the various complicated workarounds.

Here is everything that has been rumoured about the Huawei Mate 40 series so far.

Android Authority reported that Huawei confirmed the Mate 40 is on its way and it will be the last smartphone to feature the company's Kirin chipset as they "cannot be manufacturered" after 15 September 2020. That date is when the US trade ban on US-based companies working with Huawei will become permanant.

Some renders have appeared online giving us an indication of what the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro might look like. Based on the images, the Huawei Mate 40 will feature three camera sensors on the rear in a prominent circular camera housing, while the Mate 40 Pro will have three camera sensors and a periscope sensor on the rear, also in a centralised circular housing.

On the front, it looks like the Mate 40 will feature curved edges and a dual punch hole selfie camera in the top left corner. The Mate 40 Pro meanwhile, appears to feature the waterfall display from the Mate 30 Pro but switches the notch for a punch hole camera.

According to a leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Huawei will launch its next flagship smartphone in October. The Weibo leaker also suggested the Huawei Mate 40 will have a 5nm chipset, likely based on the Kirin 1000.

Huawei is tipped to be the first manufacturer to bring a phone to market with a front camera hidden under the display. Gizmochina cites a Chinese tipster as posting comment that the company is likely to lead the race in getting the camera tech into users' hands and under-display camera devices are likely to start to appear in the second half of this year.

Put those rumours together and it points to the Mate 40 and/or Mate 40 Pro being first.

The Huawei Mate 40 phone series will feature a 'freeform' lens, according to Tian Feng International analyst Guo Mingchi.

If this is the case, the lens zoom in the Mate 40 should therefore be designed so it provides clearer resolve for both near and far distance focus.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.