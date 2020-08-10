Qualcomm wants the US to let it supply Huawei with Snapdragon chips for future Mate and P Series phones

(Pocket-lint) - Qualcomm has reportedly asked the US Government if it can supply Huawei with its Snapdragon smartphone platform.

It was revealed over the weekend that Huawei will soon be unable to manufacture its own Kirin smartphone chips, although it may have enough stockpiled for, say, another generation of - expected -Mate 40 and P50 phones.

Huawei's global chief brand officer Andrew Garrihy told Pocket-lint in June that it was "still on track" with future product launches despite the ban.

The world's biggest smartphone seller is hamstrung because of the current US trade ban - Huawei is not allowed to use US-derived technologies and the issue seems to be that those who manufacture chips for Huawei - like Taiwan's TSMC - are being forced to turn down Huawei's business because they use US technology.

"Unfortunately, [with] the second round of US sanctions, our chip producers only accepted orders until 15 May," Huawei president Richard Yu said. "Production will close on 15 September. This year may be the last generation of Huawei Kirin high-end chips."

So expect Huawei to still use next month's IFA 2020 trade show to launch its latest Kirin processor for those upcoming next-gen devices.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Qualcomm has used the revelation to lobby the US Government to allow it to sell to Huawei, saying the ban will actually disadvantage US companies and that it will drive "billions of dollars" of sales to competitors like MediaTek and Samsung.

The issue is another example of the obvious effects that US sanctions are having on Huawei's business everywhere, not just in the West.

