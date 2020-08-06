(Pocket-lint) - Huawei's got an absolutely massive portfolio of products and services that it offers people around the world, but that range is always expanding and being improved.

Part of that process is Huawei letting both developers and the public know what it's got in the pipeline, and it's got an event today to do just that - a Developer Webinar.

The live stream is embedded right here for you to watch, and it's also on our homepage so that you can take it in there if you prefer.

You can expect to learn a whole bunch about Huawei’s new e-commerce solution, which will allow for clearer, quicker and cheaper ways to integrate Huawei’s AR capabilities into live streaming, creating an experience that’s great both for retailers and customers.

We'll be tuning in live to hear all the announcements right here, and all the details are below.

The webinar will start at 13:00 BST, but for our international readers that means the following: