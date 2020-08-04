Here's what the Huawei Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro could look like

(Pocket-lint) - Huawei's second flagship smartphone series is expected before the year is out in the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro and whilst leaks have been few and far between, some renders have now appeared online giving us an indication of what they might look like.

The renders come from two collaborations between OnLeaks and HandsetExpert for the Mate 40 and OnLeaks and Pricebaba for the Mate 40 Pro and they both show a big focus on the rear camera - even more so than their predecessors, the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro.

Based on the images, the Huawei Mate 40 will feature three camera sensors on the rear in a prominent circular camera housing, while the Mate 40 Pro will have three camera sensors and a periscope sensor on the rear, also in a centralised circular housing.

On the front, it looks like the Mate 40 will feature curved edges and a dual punch hole selfie camera in the top left corner - like the Huawei P40 Pro. The Mate 40 Pro meanwhile, appears to feature the waterfall display from the Mate 30 Pro again but switches the notch for a punch hole camera.

It's claimed the Mate 40 will have a 6.4-inch display and measure 158.6 x 72.5 x 8.9mm, or 10.4mm with the camera bump. The Mate 40 Pro is rumoured to have a 6.7-inch screen and measure 162.8 x 75.5 x 9mm or 10.4mm with the camera bump.

Previous reports have suggested the Mate 40 Pro could be the first device to offer an under-display camera - which these latest renders would dispell. There's also been a rumour of a freeform lens on the Mate 40 Pro.

No hardware specs were revealed but we would expect a Kirin chipset and EMUI software on top of Android with no Google services.

Huawei announced the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro in September last year, though the series was previously unveiled in October before 2019. There has been a rumour that the Chinese company is eyeing up October again for the Mate 40 and Mate 40 Pro launch but we've heard nothing official as yet.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.