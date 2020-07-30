(Pocket-lint) - Huawei has overtaken Samsung as the biggest manufacturer of smartphones in the world.

A report by analyst and tech research company Canalys shows that Huawei shipped more smartphones worldwide than any other maker in Q2 2020, and all while remaining on the US blacklist.

It is the first time, claims Canalys, that a manufacturer other than Samsung or Apple has hit the top sport in nine years.

Huawei shipped 55.8 million devices in the second-quarter, with Samsung shipping 53.7 million. And while both represented smaller numbers year-on-year, the pandemic has seemingly hit Samsung harder.

Its year-on-year results for the quarter represented a shrink of 30 per cent, while Huawei's unit sales only dipped by 5 per cent.

"This is a remarkable result that few people would have predicted a year ago," said Canalys' senior analyst, Ben Stanton.

"If it wasn’t for COVID-19, it wouldn’t have happened.

"Huawei has taken full advantage of the Chinese economic recovery to reignite its smartphone business. Samsung has a very small presence in China, with less than 1 per cent market share, and has seen its core markets, such as Brazil, India, the United States and Europe, ravaged by outbreaks and subsequent lockdowns."

Huawei itself is understandably bouyant, with its results showing that it can survive outside of the ongoing dispute with the US government and lack of Google Play and other services.

"Our business has demonstrated exceptional resilience in these difficult times. Amidst a period of unprecedented global economic slowdown and challenges, we’ve continued to grow and further our leadership position by providing innovative products and experience to consumers.," it said to Pocket-lint in a statement.

"As we look towards the future, where 5G, AI and IoT will grow increasingly ubiquitous, our focus will remain on executing our All-scenario Seamless AI Life Strategy. Our technology - from smartphones, tablets through to PCs and wearables - is grounded in our commitment to consumers and fulfilling their needs."

Writing by Rik Henderson.