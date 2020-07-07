Huawei Mate V could be the company's next foldable phone

Huawei is said to be announcing a new folding phone at the end of 2020, with sources confirming the Mate V name has already been trademarked.

Is that a V for victory? Or maybe a flicking the Vs? Given Huawei's international tensions at present - there's a USA trade ban, which has meant the company cannot use Google Play Services in its most recent devices - a futuristic new device such as this does go to show just how advanced the Chinese maker's capabilities are.

The original foldable phone, the Mate X, followed by the Mate Xs, never really got off the ground in wider territories due to a very limited launch. The phone had been delayed time and again, plus there were always questions over the screen's fold being on the outer part of the phone - making it potentially prone to scratches.

Yes, the Mate X looked way better than Samsung's first attempt, in the Galaxy Fold, but it looks as though that's the route Huawei is looking to take with the Mate V: renders provided by LetsGoDigital show the V is all about keeping the large folding screen portion internal to the device.

What more do we know about the Huawei Mate V? Well, not a lot right now. There's speculation about a 120Hz screen, as faster refresh rate panels become the norm - but that would be a first in a folding phone.

With Huawei's international future hanging in the balance at present, we do wonder if the Mate V will see a wider launch outside of the company's native China. We, for one, would love to get a look at such a device - even if it's not available for all, technology like this is at the cutting edge.