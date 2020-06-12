The Huawei Mate 40 is expected to launch this year, and new information about when that might happen has leaked.

According to a leaker on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, Huawei will launch its next flagship smartphone in October. Keep in mind the company was previously thought to be eyeing a September launch for Huawei Mate 40, as that's when the Huawei Mate 30 debuted.

The Weibo leaker also suggested the Huawei Mate 40 will have a 5nm chipset, likely based on the Kirin 1000, as the Mate 30 had the Kirin 990 and the Mate 20 rocked the Kirin 980. The upcoming phone probably won't come with Google apps due to the Huawei ban, which has forced Google to stop the Chinese company from using any Google services - including Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps, and even Play Store - on Huawei phones.

Not much else is known yet about the Huawei Mate 40. Although, most recently, it was tipped to be packing an in-display camera.

If this phone does launch around October, it'll likely be around when the Pixel 5 shows up. Perhaps the company wants to be seen as competing directly with Google? However, we can't help but think that any potential buyers in the US will be completely uninterested in a Google-less phone.