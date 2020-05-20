Huawei P40 Lite 5G is one of the most affordable 5G phones to date

Huawei has unveiled another handset in its P40 lineup, and this one is the more affordable 'Lite' edition. The P40 Lite 5G is the more budget friendly in the series, and it might just be one of the most affordable 5G phones to date.

Being affordable means you won't get all of the high end features and build of the P40 and P40 Pro models, but it should be a phone that still packs a punch in terms of performance.

The screen on the front measures 6.5-inches, and fills most of that front surface, featuring a hole-punch cutout camera to reduce the impact of the bezels surrounding the panel. It's a sharp panel too, with a resolution of 2400 x 1080, and a pixel density over 400 pixels per inch.

While it doesn't tout the power of the flagship models, it will still have enough speed and performance to keep most people happy. It has Huawei's Kirin 820 5G processor inside, and that's a step below the premium 900-series, but still features an efficient and fast 7nm process.

More importantly, perhaps, is that it enables 5G support, future proofing it for when 5G networks become more wide spread over the next couple of years. Plus, there's a 4,000mAh battery to keep it going all day.

As for the cameras, the spec sheet makes quite interesting reading here too. It has a 64-megapixel primary camera built in a quad camera setup alongside an ultra-wide camera, as well as macro and depth information sensors. That means those last two cameras are really only there as a backup for additional information, rather than to offer great photos on their own.

It uses Huawei's knowledge of image processing algorithms to capture night shots and to reduce noise, as well as capturing super slow motion 960fps video and time-lapses.

The Huawei P40 Lite 5G comes in three colours: Space Silver, Crush Green and Midnight Black, each of which uses a multi-layer glass design to give it a unique look and add interesting reflections when held to light.

It'll go on sale in the UK from 16 June, but will be available to pre-order with 6GB and 128G storage from 3 June, and costs £379.99, bringing it right into that affordable price bracket for mid-range phones.

As always, with Huawei mobile devices, it is worth noting this won't come with Google Play Services, but relies on Huawei's own App Gallery which - while improving continuously - is still missing quite a number of key apps that many still rely on in the UK/EU.

Still, from a hardware and performance perspective, it seems like it'll be a very cost effective way to get a fast 5G phone with a decent camera and good battery life.