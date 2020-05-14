Huawei's troubles in the US and with the Trump administration will continue for at least one more year, according to a new report.

President Donald Trump has extended his executive order, originally signed last May, for one year (via Reuters), declaring a national emergency and stopping US companies from purchasing or using telecommunications equipment made by firms considered a national security risk.

Trump's order doesn't specifically call out Huawei, but it does hamper US operations with Chinese companies like Huawei and ZTE.

Both of them can't sell their products in the US or work with US companies, because The White House has deemed Huawei a national security concern and wishes to prohibit the Chinese company from supplying equipment for US network infrastructure, including any ongoing 5G rollouts.

However, Huawei has received temporary general licenses from the US Commerce Department - including extensions last May, August, November, and March, all of which allow it to continue supporting hardware with software updates. The latest 45-day extension is scheduled to end on 15 May.

It's unclear if Huawei plans to seek another extension, but we've contacted the company for a comment and hope to report back.

For more about this ongoing saga, check out our Huawei trade ban guide here.