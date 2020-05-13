Huawei is back with the P30 Pro New Edition - and yes it still has Google apps

Huawei has given the year-old P30 Pro a power up, re-releasing it as the P30 Pro New Edition.

The phone now ships with Huawei's EMUI 10 software that runs on Android 10, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Because it's effectively the same device, the phone can skip round the US trade ban that's affected the P40 Series and Mate 30 Series and still ship with the Google Play Store and other Google apps such as Gmail and YouTube.

The move makes a lot of sense because the P30 Pro has been a successful phone and has a competitive £699 price point. It's a clear attempt to circumvent the ban and try and revive Huawei's struggling sales within Europe. The new P40 and Mate 30 phones have been given only a cursory glance by UK outlets and certainly, networks have steered clear.

Most of the phone's specs are the same - powered by the Kirin 980, with 4200 mAh battery and 40W SuperCharge. Plus there's the quad Leica camera setup that we loved in our review.

The P30 Pro New Edition is also available in a new Silver Frost finish as well as Aurora and Black.

It's not the first time Huawei has launched a New Edition of an existing phone in Europe. The P30 Lite New Edition was launched late last year, again so the Chinese vendor could offer Google Play Services (GMS) by upping the RAM and storage.

Huawei maintains that its Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) software for the newer handsets is growing, with increased support for the Huawei App Gallery, but it still lacks a lot of basic big-name apps like Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.