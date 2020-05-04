Huawei about to release P30 Pro 'New Edition' with Google Play?

A promotional campaign listing on Huawei's German site reveals the company could be about to launch a fresh version of the P30 Pro, called the P30 Pro New Edition.

Huawei is running a promotion in Germany with a couple of carrier partners and, within the eligibility terms, the P30 Pro NEW EDITION is mentioned specifically, twice.

The promotion is simply that anyone who buys a P30 series phone within a certain timeframe can claim a free low-end Huawei tablet. The terms state that anyone buying a P30 series device between 1 May and 4 June get the tablet, except for one phone: the P30 Pro New Edition.

This unreleased phone is part of the promotion from 15 May through 4 June, suggesting that this phone will be launching in the next couple of weeks.

It mentions the device again, specifically, further down in the terms:

"The following promotional devices take part in this promotion: HUAWEI P30 Pro / HUAWEI P30 / HUAWEI P30 lite NEW EDITION / * HUAWEI P30 Pro NEW EDITION..."

It's not the first time Huawei has launched a 'New Edition' of an existing phone in Europe. The P30 Lite New Edition was launched in the second half of 2019, and allowed the company to offer a refreshed phone with Google Play Services installed by offering a phone with more RAM and more storage.

The reason for doing this is in no doubt: Huawei's latest flagship phones don't have Google's services installed, and so they're a hard sell in western markets where we rely on the Play Store for all of our most-used apps.

Regardless of how fast the Huawei App Gallery is growing, it still lacks a lot of basic apps like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.

By launching a 'New Edition' of a device, Huawei is able to continue offering Google's services, because - technically - it's still the same phone as one which they already offer Play Services with, but presumably with more memory.

While Huawei hasn't officially announced the phone, the fact that it exists within the company's own promotional material is a very good indicator that it's coming.