The Huawei P40 Pro has had plenty of attention, mostly because of Huawei's relationship with Google. But there's more to this phone that just Google services and it's important not to overlook what is an accomplished device.

While we've given you a review of the Huawei P40 Pro, we just wanted to highlight some of the best bits of this phone, some of the things that really stand out.

Quad Leica camera setup to rear

50MP main (RYYB sensor) 40MP ultra-wide cine lens 5x optical (RYYB sensor) Depth sensor (ToF)



While the P40 Pro isn't the very first device to squeeze four cameras onto its rear - indeed, there are phones with five cameras (including Huawei's own P40 Pro+) or even more - it's a device that gets it oh so right.

Comprising an ultra-wide, main wide, 5x optical zoom (with 10x hybrid zoom offered), alongside a depth sensor, the P40 Pro offers versatility that so many other camera phones lack. It's rare to have an optic with this much reach.

It's not over-reaching with its sentiment either: the periscope zoom here (that's the 5x) resolves farther-away detail really well. Or if you want to go ultra-wide you can with the click of a slider on the screen.

50MP SuperSensing (RYYB) sensor, 1/1.28in size

f/1.9 aperture, optical stabilisation (OIS)

But out of all the camera components its the main sensor that impresses the most. For a number of reasons.

First, as you may have already seen in the bullet points above, it's an "RYYB" sensor - or, as Huawei likes to call it, a "SuperSensing" sensor. But what does this mean?

Well, most camera sensors are covered in a repeating grid of red, green and blue (RGGB) filters, in order to derive colour information. Huawei's SuperSensing approach uses red, yellow and blue (hence RYYB), because yellow is more sensitive to certain frequencies that make for better low-light sensitivity and, therefore, night-time image making.

Second, the main sensor is not only 50-megapixels - providing huge resolution, which is uses to oversample for 12.5MP images at even better quality - but the sensor itself is a "1/1.28in" in size. Meaning, in real-world talk, that it's massive. About twice the size of a normal mobile phone sensor, so each of those surface 'pixels' are about double the size, too, meaning they're even more capable of capturing light and, in turn, delivering better quality.

In short: SuperSensing and physical size means the utmost quality from the P40 Pro. And while the 5x zoom camera's sensor isn't as large, it does also use SuperSensing technology, to ensure the best possible zoom photos.

6.58-inch OLED Overflow Display

2640 x 1200 resolution

90Hz refresh rate

When we first saw the P40 Pro we were blown away by the way its screen curves away to the edges - but every edge, including the top corners - to give this really elegant finish. It's what Huawei calls an Overflow Display.

Better still, having such curves effectively hides the bezel, because it's tucked away out of sight when looking at the phone front-on. And having used the phone for some time we don't find this pushes the edges excessively into your palm either, so there's no accidental presses - just an apparently bezel-free phone to look at.

Silver Frost and Blush Gold finishes

Matte-touch glass

We've seen various fancy finishes on all manner of phones over the years. But there's always been one big problem with them: they're total fingerprint magnets.

The P40 Pro, in certain finishes, such as Frost Silver, however, does things differently. The soft-touch glass backed finish seems to have some kind of magic behind it, as fingerprints here are far more subdued than on many other handsets.

That means it looks clean and pristine - without the need to hide it away in a case.

4,200mAh battery

40W fast-charge

According to various surveys, the number one pain point with smartphones is the battery life. These things just don't last long enough.

Huawei, however, has a two-day phone on its hands with the P40 Pro. The large battery beneath that matte-touch glass finish means getting through an intense day or work or play is no problem at all.